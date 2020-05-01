|
|
Marilyn Anetha "Toodie" Locke
formerly of Cambridge City - Marilyn Anetha Locke, 86, of Fishers, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Community Hospital North in Indianapolis.
She was born June 23, 1933, in Connersville, Indiana, to William LeRoy and Charlotte Lucille (Rockwell) Spaulding. She graduated from Connersville High School in 1951. She married Charles Richard Locke on December 22, 1951 in Connersville.
She worked for Western Wayne Schools first as an elementary reading tutor and then from 1972 to 1986 as secretary in the Lincoln High School guidance office. She was an alumnus of Psi Iota Xi sorority and a member of Helen Hunt Club. Following retirement, she and Charles enjoyed 28 winters together at Jekyll Island, Georgia. She continued this tradition for four more winters following Charles' passing. She moved from Cambridge City to Fishers in 2019 to enjoy an active senior living life.
Survivors include two sons, Gary Edward Locke and David Alan (Tracy) Locke; daughter, Linda Ann (William) Cotterman; grandchildren, Thomas (Nikki) Locke, Cheryl (Travis) Frazier, Sarah Cotterman, Laura (Clifton) Barnes, Allison (Jonathan) Archer, and Erin Locke; great-grandsons, Devin Frazier, Dominick Locke, Conner Frazier, Maverick Locke, and Cameron Barnes; step great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn Frazee and Leighton Hudgins; step great-great-granddaughter, McKinley Glenn; brother, Loren "Pat" (Elsie) Spaulding; sister, Jayne Hood; and nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, two brothers, Melvin Spaulding and Jay Spaulding, and daughter-in-law, Debra Locke.
There will be a private graveside service at Riverside Cemetery with Pastor Max Milton officiating.
Online condolences at www.waskoms.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from May 1 to May 3, 2020