Girton- Schmidt -Boucher Gard Funeral Home
226 W. Main St
Eaton, OH 45320
(937) 456-3333
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Marilyn Arlene Tyler


1925 - 2019
Marilyn Arlene Tyler Obituary
Marilyn Arlene Tyler

New Madison, OH - Marilyn A. Tyler, age 94, of New Madison, OH went to be with the love of her life, Dale, on August 19, 2019. She was born March 17, 1925 in Jasper Township, Ohio to the late Harry H. and Mamie J. (Chrismer) Miller. Marilyn farmed alongside her husband for many years. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, music and Esther Price candy. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Dale Wesley Tyler, whom she married on January 26, 1946 and her brother, Milo Miller. She is survived by her daughters Cheryl (Gary) Wick of Laura, OH, Deborah (Keith) Hargett of Eaton, OH, Judith (Robert) Smith of Fountain City, IN; son David Tyler of New Madison, OH; grandchildren Curt (Nikki) Turner, Brad (Angie) Turner, Chris (Carmen) Shoemaker, Tony Wick, Lori (Doug) Toschlog, Kevin Wick and Sara (Eric) Beaty; 12 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and fur baby Smokey. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 12:00 noon until time of funeral service at 2:00 pm at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 West Main Street, Eaton, OH. Burial will follow at Greenmound Cemetery in New Madison. Memorial contributions may be made to the Eldorado United Methodist Church, 341 S Main St, Eldorado OH 45321. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Aug. 21, 2019
