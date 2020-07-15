Marilyn E. Hensley
Hagerstown - Marilyn E. Brown Hensley, 87, of Hagerstown, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, with her son by her side. She was born in Eldorado, OH on May 30, 1933 to Elwood and Sarah (Cromwell) Brown, and lived most of her life in the Hagerstown area. Marilyn was a 1952 graduate of Monroe Senior High School in West Manchester, OH. She retired of Perfect Circle/Dana Corporation in 1992 after 30 years of service. Marilyn was a member of UAW Local1501, the PC/Dana 25-year Club, and The Red Hat Society in Okeechobee, FL. She enjoyed fishing, shopping, traveling; her family and friends; and, the 12 years she spent in Florida. Survivors include her son, Rex (Roberta) Hensley; grandchildren, Mike (Kim) Werking and Matt (Denise) Kidd; great-grandchildren, Kristen (Adrian) Tucker, Cody Werking, Cole Werking, Skyler Kidd, Jaliya Harris, Kiera Harris and Aniah Williams; great-great-granddaughter, Emelia Grace Tucker; sisters, Helen Hileman, Eaton, OH, and Kay Sutton, Mount Airy, NC; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Betty Waltz, Roxanne Clark, Nancy Morton, Diane Searcy and Martha Stevens. In addition to her parents, Marilyn was preceded in death by an infant sister, a sister Pauline Wenclewincz, and brother Bob Brown. The family would like to thank Pastor Tim Overton, Southern Care Hospice and caregivers, Brooke, Jessica and Helen. Visitation will be 11 am to 1 pm on Saturday, July 18, at Culberson Funeral Home, Hagerstown. Services will follow at 1pm with Pastor Tim Overton officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The New Testament Church, 752 West Main Street, Hagerstown; The American Heart Association
; or, The American Lung Association
. Online condolences may be left at www.culbersonfh.com