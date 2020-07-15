1/1
Marilyn E. Hensley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn E. Hensley

Hagerstown - Marilyn E. Brown Hensley, 87, of Hagerstown, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, with her son by her side. She was born in Eldorado, OH on May 30, 1933 to Elwood and Sarah (Cromwell) Brown, and lived most of her life in the Hagerstown area. Marilyn was a 1952 graduate of Monroe Senior High School in West Manchester, OH. She retired of Perfect Circle/Dana Corporation in 1992 after 30 years of service. Marilyn was a member of UAW Local1501, the PC/Dana 25-year Club, and The Red Hat Society in Okeechobee, FL. She enjoyed fishing, shopping, traveling; her family and friends; and, the 12 years she spent in Florida. Survivors include her son, Rex (Roberta) Hensley; grandchildren, Mike (Kim) Werking and Matt (Denise) Kidd; great-grandchildren, Kristen (Adrian) Tucker, Cody Werking, Cole Werking, Skyler Kidd, Jaliya Harris, Kiera Harris and Aniah Williams; great-great-granddaughter, Emelia Grace Tucker; sisters, Helen Hileman, Eaton, OH, and Kay Sutton, Mount Airy, NC; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Betty Waltz, Roxanne Clark, Nancy Morton, Diane Searcy and Martha Stevens. In addition to her parents, Marilyn was preceded in death by an infant sister, a sister Pauline Wenclewincz, and brother Bob Brown. The family would like to thank Pastor Tim Overton, Southern Care Hospice and caregivers, Brooke, Jessica and Helen. Visitation will be 11 am to 1 pm on Saturday, July 18, at Culberson Funeral Home, Hagerstown. Services will follow at 1pm with Pastor Tim Overton officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The New Testament Church, 752 West Main Street, Hagerstown; The American Heart Association; or, The American Lung Association. Online condolences may be left at www.culbersonfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Culberson Funeral Home
51 S Washington St
Hagerstown, IN 47346
(765) 489-5511
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Culberson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved