Services
Girton- Schmidt -Boucher Gard Funeral Home
226 W. Main St
Eaton, OH 45320
(937) 456-3333
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:30 AM
Girton- Schmidt -Boucher Gard Funeral Home
226 W. Main St
Eaton, OH 45320
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
1:30 PM
Girton- Schmidt -Boucher Gard Funeral Home
226 W. Main St
Eaton, OH 45320
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Preble Memory Gardens
West Alexandria
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Frizzell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Frizzell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn Frizzell Obituary
Marilyn Frizzell

Eaton - Marilyn L. Frizzell, age 86, of Eaton, OH passed away Monday, December 2, 2019 at Reid Hospital in Richmond, IN. She was born on August 24, 1933 in Richmond, IN to the late Clifford and Alma (Fussner) Shepard. Marilyn was a 1951 graduate of Richmond High School. She married Harry Frizzell in 1953 and together, in 1961, they started Frizzell Construction. She attended the United Church of Christ in Eaton and for many years she and Harry spent the winters in Texas, where they gained many good friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Harry Frizzell in 2012; daughter Judy Frizzell Taylor; brothers Clyde and Charles Shepherd; and brother-in-law Everett Frizzell. She is survived by her son James C. (Patricia H.) Frizzell of West Alexandria, OH; daughter Peggy J. (Richard E.) Lynch of Eaton, OH; son-in-law Edgar L. Taylor of Eaton, OH; grandchildren: David Lynch, Ron Lynch, Nikki Darby, Sherry Hurst, Jodi Austin, Ashlee Collins and Louden Taylor; great grandchildren: Serendipity Lynch, Adam Lynch, Ellianna Hurst, Carson Hurst, Jaxson Marker, Kynlee Marker, Damien Taylor, Holden Taylor, Adalynn Taylor, Isaiah Collins, Joanna Collins; step-grandchildren Chloe and Victoria Rose; brother-in-law George (Roberta) Frizzell; sister-in-law Mary Frizzell; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 11:30 am until time of funeral service at 1:30 pm at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 West Main Street, Eaton, OH with Rev. Roger Stine officiating. Burial will follow at Preble Memory Gardens in West Alexandria, OH. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Eaton United Church of Christ, 113 West Decatur Street, Eaton, Ohio 45320 or Reid Hospital Foundation for the Hospice Program, 1100 Reid Parkway, Richmond, IN 47374. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -