Marilyn Irwin
Lebanon - Marilyn June Irwin, 89, of Lebanon, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Wellbrooke of Westfield in Westfield, Indiana. She was born July 30, 1930, in Lebanon, Indiana, a daughter of the late Roscoe Hollingsworth and Constance (Groover) Hollingsworth.
Marilyn was a 1948 graduate of Lebanon High School. Following high school she attended George Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri for one year, and then the University of Kentucky for another year. Marilyn was also a member of Tri Kappa from 1959 to 2005.
Marilyn was a clerk for the Boone County Clerk's Office in the 50's and from 1988 to 2003 she was co-owner of Cover Girls (interior decorating firm in Richmond, Indiana). She enjoyed time with her family, loved all animals, filling out crossword puzzles, and playing bridge card games.
Survivors: Husband: Robert L. "Pete" Irwin - Colfax, Indiana and currently residing in Westfield, IN; One Daughter: Melanie Goff (Kevin Halpin) - Lexington, KY; Two Sons: Perry (Tracey) Irwin - Knightstown, Indiana & Todd (Christine) Irwin - Westfield, Indiana; Six Grandchildren: Eddie Goff, indy Vap, Alex Irwin, Avery Irwin, Pete Irwin, Will Irwin; Six Great-Grandchildren: Bailey Goff, Macey Goff, MaKenna Goff, Cate Goff, Hunter Vap, & Haley Vap.
In addition to her parents, Marilyn was preceded in death by her sister Marjorie Christian.
Funeral Services were held at 12:00 noon on Monday, December 30, 2019, at Myers Mortuary, 1502 North Lebanon Street, Lebanon, Indiana 46052 with visitation from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service.
Interment followed services at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lebanon.
Memorials may be directed to Brooke's Place, 8935 N. Meridian St., Ste. 200, Indianapolis, IN 46260.
Online condolences: myersmortuary.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019