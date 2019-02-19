|
Marilyn Lousie Cook
Richmond - Marilyn Louise Cook, 82, passed away peacefully on February 15, 2019 at Golden Living Center's Alzheimer's Unit in Richmond.
Marilyn was born on October 3, 1936 in Richmond, IN, the daughter of Harmon Sr. and Loretta Walterman and was a graduate of Richmond High School. She married the love of her life James E. Cook on June 4, 1960 at St. Andrew Catholic Church where she was also a member. Marilyn retired as the office manager from Marsh Supermarkets after holding the same position at Kutter's and Cox's Supermarkets. She enjoyed playing bingo and spending time with her granddaughter in her retirement.
Survivors include her daughters, Theresa Cook Lindsey and Susan Cook (Tom) Hamilton; granddaughter, Larsen Cook Lindsey; nieces, Adrienne Cook and Jane Cook Carter; nephews, John (Sherry) Cook and Jim Walterman; and great-nieces, Allison and Lauren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband James E. Cook in 1980; brothers William (Blanche) Walterman and Harmon Jr. (Roxie) Walterman; brother-in-law John (Toodie) Cook; and sisters-in-laws, Dianne and Elaine Cook.
The family would like to thank Golden Living Center's Alzheimer's Unit for the wonderful care she received.
Liturgy of Chrisitian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday February 21, 2019 at St. Andrew's Church. Father Kevin Morris will officiate. Burial will immediately follow in St. Andrew Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. on Thursday at the church.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Feb. 19, 2019