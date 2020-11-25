Marilyn M. BizzaroRichmond - Marilyn Miller Bizzaro passed from this life on November 23, 2020 at the age of 93. She was born on March 26, 1927 in Richmond, Indiana to Arthur and Ethel Miller. She has joined her husband Charles, her daughter Mary Jo Bizzaro Szymanowski, her parents and her best friend Cindy Willis in Heaven, all of whom welcomed her with open arms. She leaves to cherish her memory to her daughter Christina Bizzaro Erbse and husband Bob. Grandchildren, Amy Beard Witte and husband Lou, Shawn McNabb and wife Jennifer, Kara Dorna O'Neil and husband Chris. She also leaves Great Grandchildren Zada, Ozzy, Hazel, Landen, Kamdyn, Brooklyn, Caden, Daulton and Clayton. Marilyn was a loving and amazing Grandmother to them all.After staying at home with her daughters for a number of years, Marilyn worked for JC Penney for 30 years until her retirement at age 70. After retiring she enjoyed working in her ?ower garden and spending time with her family, always being available to help with whatever anyone needed, and going to school and sports events for the grandchildren. She was a great supporter of animal causes, including Help the Animals and adopting quite a few cats of her own that needed homes.Our thanks and love go to the group of women that cared for her and made it possible for her to stay in her own home for so many years: Tracy, Cindy, Lisa, Kara, Jen, Tara, Mary, Vickie, Lorie, Sumer, Kelsey and Karey. She loved you all.We also want to thank Rosebud Village and all their nurses, CNA's and sta? for their care of Marilyn for the last three years of her life. As Marilyn herself said "It's my home now because they love me and take good care of me there." Her own words express how we all feel.Rather than ?owers, please send donations in her memory to Help The Animals: P.O. Box 117, Richmond, IN, 47375.Services will be private for the family and extended family friends at their convenience with Riggle-Waltermann handling the arrangements. Our thanks go out to them as well for their care and understanding and to Brett Kranovich for the beautiful service.