1/1
Marilyn M. Bizzaro
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn M. Bizzaro

Richmond - Marilyn Miller Bizzaro passed from this life on November 23, 2020 at the age of 93. She was born on March 26, 1927 in Richmond, Indiana to Arthur and Ethel Miller. She has joined her husband Charles, her daughter Mary Jo Bizzaro Szymanowski, her parents and her best friend Cindy Willis in Heaven, all of whom welcomed her with open arms. She leaves to cherish her memory to her daughter Christina Bizzaro Erbse and husband Bob. Grandchildren, Amy Beard Witte and husband Lou, Shawn McNabb and wife Jennifer, Kara Dorna O'Neil and husband Chris. She also leaves Great Grandchildren Zada, Ozzy, Hazel, Landen, Kamdyn, Brooklyn, Caden, Daulton and Clayton. Marilyn was a loving and amazing Grandmother to them all.

After staying at home with her daughters for a number of years, Marilyn worked for JC Penney for 30 years until her retirement at age 70. After retiring she enjoyed working in her ?ower garden and spending time with her family, always being available to help with whatever anyone needed, and going to school and sports events for the grandchildren. She was a great supporter of animal causes, including Help the Animals and adopting quite a few cats of her own that needed homes.

Our thanks and love go to the group of women that cared for her and made it possible for her to stay in her own home for so many years: Tracy, Cindy, Lisa, Kara, Jen, Tara, Mary, Vickie, Lorie, Sumer, Kelsey and Karey. She loved you all.

We also want to thank Rosebud Village and all their nurses, CNA's and sta? for their care of Marilyn for the last three years of her life. As Marilyn herself said "It's my home now because they love me and take good care of me there." Her own words express how we all feel.

Rather than ?owers, please send donations in her memory to Help The Animals: P.O. Box 117, Richmond, IN, 47375.

Services will be private for the family and extended family friends at their convenience with Riggle-Waltermann handling the arrangements. Our thanks go out to them as well for their care and understanding and to Brett Kranovich for the beautiful service.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Riggle Waltermann Mortuary
32 S 11th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-7684
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Riggle Waltermann Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved