Marilyn Ramsey
Marilyn Miller, Toschlog, Ramsey passed away Nov 13, 2019 at her home in Homosassa Fla. after an extended illness.
She was born in Connersville In. March 8th , 1958 to Robert and Phyllis Miller. She graduated Centerville Highschool Centerville In. 1976 She worked for many years at Kmart in Richmond and 21 years at Purina Mills Richmond Indiana. and last 4 years she relocated with Purina to Coon Rapids, Minnesota.
Marilyn was a loving, caring, warmhearted wife, mother, step grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and employee. Her memory will prevail through her husband Dave Ramsey, her stepchildren Steve Toschlog, Matt and Patrick Ramsey, her parents Bob and Phyllis Miller, her sister Cindy Hubbert, and a host of step grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Marilyn was preceded in death by her first husband Larry Toschlog, her sister Cecelia Cema, and brother-in-law Larry Shanks.
A memorial service for family and friends will be set this spring to be announced at a later date.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Dec. 10 to Dec. 15, 2019