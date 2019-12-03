|
|
Marilyn S. Chamness
Richmond - Marilyn S. Chamness, age 78, of Richmond, Indiana, died Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Arbor Trace.
Born August 22, 1941, in Richmond, Indiana, to John W. and Leona Williams Hasse, Marilyn was a life-long resident of this community. She attended Richmond High School. Marilyn retired from Cox's Supermarket, after working in the meat department for 35 years. She enjoyed reading, solving word puzzles, and watching TV.
Survivors include her daughter, Tammy Lewis of Richmond; son, John M. (Becky) Chamness of Richmond; grandchildren, Billy, Samantha, and Daniel Chamness, all of Richmond and Travis, Tyler, and Tabitha Lewis, all of Lynn, Indiana; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Ruth Sherrow; brothers, Bill Hasse and Bob Hasse; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Naomi McClain; and special friend, Jerry Needles.
Memorial visitation for Marilyn S. Chamness will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Private burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to: , Wayne County Unit, 5635 West 96th Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Dec. 3 to Dec. 8, 2019