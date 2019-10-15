|
|
Marjorie A. Gallagher
Richmond, Ind. - Marjorie A. Gallagher, age 90, of Richmond, Indiana, died Monday, October 14, 2019, at Arbor Trace.
Born April 1, 1929, in Fayetteville, Ohio, to Bert J. and Mary Carlton Sheridan, Marjorie lived in this community for over 60 years. She worked at the BMV License Branch for six years and then worked with Reid Home Care for 20 years. Marjorie was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church. She enjoyed playing marbles and cards and doing whatever it took to win.
Survivors include her sons, John (Carol) Gallagher and Mike (Tracy) Gallagher, both of Richmond, and Mark (Sherri) Gallagher of Indiantown, Florida; six grandsons, Cody, Sean, Kyle, Kraig, Blake, and Matthew Gallagher; five great-grandchildren, Hudson, Grace, Collin, and Ava Gallagher and Hunter VanWinkle; sister, Carol J. Rosselot of Fayetteville, Ohio; brother, Ralph Sheridan of Mt. Washington, Ohio; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends, including special friend, Arthur Phenis.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Paul T. Gallagher, who died September 11, 2000; parents; sister, Thomasine Applegate; and brothers, Frank Sheridan and Joe Rapp.
The family would like to thank Arbor Trace and SouthernCare Hospice for their exemplary care.
Visitation for Marjorie A. Gallagher will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 18, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 18, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Father Sengole T. Gnanaraj officiating. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Seton Catholic High School, 240 South 6th Street, Richmond, IN 47374.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019