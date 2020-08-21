1/1
Marjorie D. Braithwaite
Marjorie D. Braithwaite

Richmond - Marjorie D. Braithwaite, age 96, of Richmond, Indiana, died Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Friends Fellowship Community.

Marjorie was born on January 6, 1924, in Danbury Township, Ohio, to John and Lydia Kihlken Dayton. She retired from Berea City School District, where she worked as a secretary. Marjorie enjoyed volunteering for different organizations, but spent most of her time serving at Southwest General Hospital and her church, Divinity Lutheran, both in the Cleveland, Ohio, area.

Survivors include her children, John (Linda) Braithwaite of Long Beach, California, Dennis Braithwaite of Salisbury, Maryland, and Janet Meckley of Richmond; grandchildren, Sean (Krystin), Ryan (Jen), Britany, Nathan (Liz), Joel, Kristen (Brian), Kathleen (Seth), and April; 13 great-grandchildren; and brother, Lloyd (Audrey) Dayton of Port Clinton, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Willis M. Braithwaite; daughter-in-law, Loretta Braithwaite; parents; and sisters, Alice Dayton, Eda Miller, and Irma Small.

Graveside service for Marjorie D. Braithwaite will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Hope Memorial Gardens, 2447 Center Road, Hinckley, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Divinity Lutheran Church, 11877 Blossom Avenue, Parma Heights, OH 44130.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.






Published in The Palladium-Item from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
