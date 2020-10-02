Marjorie LukerRichmond - Marjorie Luker, 100 years young, passed from this life shortly after 4:00 AM on September 29, 2020 at the Forest Park Health Campus in Richmond. Marjorie, the second youngest of five children, was born to Lloyd and Ethel Harmeyer of Union County, Indiana on June 15, 1920. They were a life-long farming family.Marjorie graduated from Harrison High School in Kitchel in 1938. She married fellow Harrison High School graduate and son of another farming family, the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Luker, in 1940. Continuing the farming tradition, Marjorie and Bob bought their own farm in 1942, an enterprise they actively operated until Bob's death in 1995. Marjorie lived on the farm she loved until moving to Forest Park in 2015.In the 1960's Marjorie decided to continue her education and graduated from the Richmond School of Practical Nursing in 1968. She worked at Reid Hospital until her retirement, all the while taking care of her farm responsibilities as well.Marjorie was active for many years with the Elkhorn Club and the Harmony Club. She served as the organist and pianist for several years at the Hanna's Creek Christian Church. She traveled extensively around the world, much of the time with her daughter, Phyllis. It's fairly safe to say there is no room on her passport for any more customs stamps.Marjorie is survived by a sister, Joanne Ach of Cincinnati, her daughter, Phyllis Pitzer (John Baldridge) of Columbus, Indiana, her grandson, Phil Pitzer (Shree) of Kirkland, Washington, her infant great granddaughter, Mercury Pitzer, and several nieces and nephews.Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bob, son Bruce, sisters Mary Davis and Francis Overbeck, and her brother Arthur Harmeyer.Arrangements are being handled by Showalter Blackwell Long Funeral Home of Liberty, Indiana. Due to Covid considerations and following cremation, there will be a small family gravesite service at a later date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please share only your prayers and good thoughts to the funeral home website as family and friends celebrate Marjorie's wonderful life.