Marjorie T. Meyer
Indianapolis - On Saturday, June 15th, while surrounded by her four loving children, the Lord called Marjorie home to join Him in eternity. Marjorie was born April 24, 1931, to the late Ralph and Nellie Teetor in Hagerstown, IN. She graduated from Hagerstown High School and attended Northwestern University for three years, where she majored in Chemistry and Physics. Twenty-five years later, she graduated from Butler University with a bachelor's degree in history. Marjorie met her husband, John, at Lake Wawasee, and they were married in May of 1952. They moved to Indianapolis.
Marjorie lived a remarkable life of service, generosity, faith and leadership. She served on the boards of the two family businesses, Meyer Plastics Inc. and Tedco Toys in Hagerstown. She served as Chair of the Connor Prairie Board of Directors, Chair of the Ruth Lilly Health Education Board and Chair of their Investment Committee. She was President of the Washington Township School Board, President of the Tri-County Mental Health Board, Vice President of the Indiana Public Employees' Retirement Fund Board, as well as Vice President of Goodwill Industries' Foundation Board and Chair of their Strategic Planning Committee. She also served on the Hanover College Board of Trustees as Chair of their Finance and Investment Committee, and chaired investment committees for the Methodist Health Foundation Board, Kappa Alpha Theta National Foundation, and the Dyslexia Institute of Indiana.
Marjorie was active at Second Presbyterian Church as an elder, Chair of the Personnel and Planning Committees, served on the church's Endowment Board Advisory Committee, Search Committee, and chaired the CenterPoint Counseling Board. Marjorie was Vice Chair of the Governor's Select Committee on Elementary and Secondary Education and received Sagamore of the Wabash awards from both Governor Robert Orr and Governor Evan Bayh. She received the top Twin Star award for community service by Theta alumnae. She was also a member of Indianapolis Woman's Club.
Marjorie also served leadership roles in Scouting, Young Life, Junior League, American Field Service foreign student exchange program, the Y.W.C.A., Northwestern University alumnae, and Drug Education for Parents. After her parents passed away, Marjorie converted their beautiful Hagerstown home into a Bed & Breakfast which she owned and managed for ten years. She was a published author, having written a biography called One Man's Vision which tells the story of the amazing life of her father, Ralph Teetor, a man blinded at the age of five who became a pioneer in the automotive industry, inventing Cruise Control and many other innovations.
Marjorie had a family who loved her dearly. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 47 years, John. She is survived by her four children, Ralph Meyer (Connie), Ruthie Purcell-Jones (Mark), Jennifer Bloniarz (Rocky), and Lucy Kropp (Eric), as well as 11 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. A celebration of Marjorie's life will be held at Second Presbyterian Church, 7700 N. Meridian St., on Friday, June 21. Visitation will be from 11AM to 1PM with a celebration service to follow immediately after, the service will be live-streamed at 1pm on secondchuch.org/livestream, a private burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial gifts be made to Prep Young Life or Goodwill of Central and Southern Indiana. Condolences and additional information can be found on Crown Hill's website (www.crownhill.org).
The family would also like to express our gratitude to the staff of Senior Home Companions and Heartland Hospice, who helped take such beautiful care of our mother.
Published in The Palladium-Item on June 20, 2019