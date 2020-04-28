|
Marjorie Updegraff
Richmond - Marjorie Updegraff, age 88, of Richmond, Indiana passed away Monday (April 27, 2020) at Arbor Trace. Marjorie was born on February 13, 1932 to Peter and Martha Cole Stonecash in Eaton, Ohio. She married the love of her life, Lawrence Updegraff, on February 26, 1952. Marjorie before retiring was a teacher's aide at Starr Elementary for 25 years. She also worked at Oak Park Church where she was a member for many years. She enjoyed flowers, MCL beef manhattans, seeing former students, and spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include children Steve Updegraff, David (Linda) Updegraff and Michael Updegraff; brothers Thomas (Carol) Stonecash and Robert (Marsha) Stonecash; grandchildren Kim (Jerry) Updegraff, Steve (Katie) Updegraff, Kristy Updegraff-Carender, Ryan (Elayna) Updegraff, Kathleen (James) Wilson, Sara (Samantha); 12 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Lawrence Updegraff, son Larry Updegraff and brother Calvin Stonecash.
Pastor Kevin Arthur will officiate private graveside services at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020