Mark E. Laswell
Richmond, IN - Mark E. Laswell, 52, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 15, 2020.
Mark was a member of the Richmond Red Devils Basketball Team that played in the 1985 State Championship.
He was an avid Kentucky basketball fan which he attended many games with his sons.
Mark enjoyed being outdoors, building camp fires, fishing, picking berries, playing sports with his boys and working in his garden.
Survivors include; his father: Glen Laswell (Blayne), one brother: Gregg Laswell; longtime companion of 19 years: Kristin Burnett; five sons: Markous Jewett, Ryan Laswell, Trey Laswell, Onnie Laswell and Jake Laswell; a special aunt: Loretta Hildebrand (Kent); aunts: Denise Smallwood, Debra Newton and Phyllis Menefee; one uncle: Keith Laswell; two nieces: Amia Laswell and Jordan Laswell; many cousins including "his" guy, Josh Hildebrand; and a special granddaughter: Arianna Laswell.
Mark is preceded in death by his mother: Willa Kirkman; grandparents: Onnie and Hazel Charlton and Shirley and Juanita Laswell.
Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Mark, to the , 6500 Technology Center Drive, Suite 100, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46278.
There will be no public services. Following cremation, burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Send online condolences to the family via the guestbook at www.communityfamilyfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Mar. 24 to Mar. 29, 2020