Mark Kingen Baxter
Loretto, Ky. - Mark Kingen Baxter, age 39, formerly of Richmond, Indiana, died unexpectedly Monday, December 23, 2019, in Kentucky.
Born November 5, 1980, in Crawfordsville, Indiana, to Jeffrey L. and Kathleen Brown Baxter, Mark lived in Richmond most of his life. He was a 1999 graduate of Richmond High School and attended Emory & Henry College in Emory, Virginia. Mark worked at Star Hill Provisions at Maker's Mark Distillery in Loretto. He formerly attended St. Paul's Episcopal Church, where he served as an acolyte. Mark was passionate about Kentucky history, especially the history of bourbon and the creation of bourbon recipes. He also enjoyed writing.
Survivors include his mother, Kathleen (Lawrence M.) Simkin of Richmond; father, Jeff (Melissa) Baxter of Richmond; stepsisters, Meredith and Hannah Wambo, both of Richmond; paternal grandmother, Berneil Baxter of Richmond; aunts, Carol (Jim) McKey and Karen (Greg) Riner Buchheit, both of Louisville, Kentucky, Martha Jane (Marshall) Akers of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Connie (Greg Moschetti) Baxter of Dummerston, Vermont; uncle, Kent (Dori) Baxter of Greens Fork, Indiana; cousins; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Jack Kingen and Barbara Joan Brown and paternal grandfather, Merrill William Baxter.
Memorial visitation for Mark Kingen Baxter will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Monday, December 30, 2019, at First Friends Meeting, 2010 Chester Blvd., Richmond. A Celebration of Life will follow at 1:00 p.m. Monday, December 30, 2019, at First Friends Meeting with Barry MacDowell officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Oscar Getz Museum of Whiskey at the Bardstown Historical Museum, 114 North Fifth Street, Bardstown, KY 40004 or to a .
Published in The Palladium-Item from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019