Mark S. Payne



Losantville - Mark S. Payne, 71 of Losantville, IN died on October 20, 2020 at St. Vincent's Hospital in Carmel, IN. Mark was born in Indianapolis and attended HS in Greenwood and New Palestine. He worked at several speed shops and car dealerships. Mark was a successful salesman and sales manager at Bud Wolfe Chevrolet and Brookbank Chevrolet. Mark's lifelong passion was cars. He was a Chevy man with a lead foot and a love of Corvettes. Mark could tell you the make, model and engine size of a car just by hearing it drive by. Mark was well known for his grumpy demeanor and sharp wit. You could always count on him to have a coupon or a discount card, no matter where you went. Nobody ever saved more money with a senior discount. Mark's favorite hobby was yelling at the TV as he cheered on the Colts, Pacers or Nascar. They say you can tell a lot about a man's heart by how he treats animals. If this is true, then Mark had a huge heart. This was recently confirmed by his cardiologist. Mark used up his nine lives, living through major car accidents, falling into a vat of purple dye at work and in various twists of fate that spared his life. Truly a survivor, Mark always had a tale to tell.



Mark was preceded in death by his Mother, Barbara Payne and Grandmother, Lola McCutchen. Mark was dearly loved and will be missed by his wife of 26 years, Joan Crabtree-Payne, his son, Nicholas Payne (Paula), stepchildren, Rebecca Medina (Robert), David McPhee and Jody Vialpando (Isaiah). He is survived by grandchildren, Nic, Ashlee, Taylor, Delaney, Rose, Haley, Savannah, Hillary and Brielle, as well as 7 great grandchildren. Mark lived a full life on his terms and was rewarded with a big family, plenty of friends (a few enemies) and a life that will be remembered by all he touched. If you would like to send a memorial, please consider donating in his honor to 2nd Chance Animal Rescue in Richmond, IN. A celebration of Mark's life will be held when it is safe to do so.









