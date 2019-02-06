Resources
More Obituaries for Markust Camden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Markust "Strayeagle" Camden

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Markust "Strayeagle" Camden Obituary
Markust "Strayeagle" Camden

Richmond - Markust "Strayeagle" Camden, age 70, of Richmond, went to the Great Spirit on February 3, 2019 after a long illness. He is preceded in death by his wife, Iris Rife; brothers Guy Dean Camden and Terry Camden and his parents Markust Camden and Carol Day Camden. He is survived by step-children Julie, Sandy, Sherry, Paula, Pam and a brother-in-law, sister-in- law and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He is also survived by his good friend and neighbor, Jonathon.

Burial will be at a later date in Goshen Cemetery. Riggle - Waltermann Mortuary is in charge of arrangements
Published in The Palladium-Item on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.