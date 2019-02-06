|
Markust "Strayeagle" Camden
Richmond - Markust "Strayeagle" Camden, age 70, of Richmond, went to the Great Spirit on February 3, 2019 after a long illness. He is preceded in death by his wife, Iris Rife; brothers Guy Dean Camden and Terry Camden and his parents Markust Camden and Carol Day Camden. He is survived by step-children Julie, Sandy, Sherry, Paula, Pam and a brother-in-law, sister-in- law and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He is also survived by his good friend and neighbor, Jonathon.
Burial will be at a later date in Goshen Cemetery. Riggle - Waltermann Mortuary is in charge of arrangements
Published in The Palladium-Item on Feb. 6, 2019