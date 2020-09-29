1/1
Marla Ann Markley
Marla Ann Markley

Richmond - Marla Ann Markley, age 88, of Richmond passed away on Monday (September 28, 2020) at Forest Park Health Campus. Marla was born on August 4, 1932 in Richmond, Indiana to Howard and Ruth Hellar Kay. She was employed at the Richmond State Hospital and retired after 25 years.

Survivors include children Mike (Jan) Markley and Cindy Mussoni; grandchildren Angie (Clarence) Leitner, Scott Mussoni and Tyler (Bridgette) Markley; niece Sherry Kaiser; nephews Terry (Linda) Opal and Brian (Tricia) McGinnis; 4 great grandchildren. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband James D. Markley; daughter Sue Sasher and sister Betty Opal.

Services for Marla will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday (October 2, 2020) at Riggle-Waltermann Mortuary. Burial will immediately follow at Earlham Cemetery. Pastor Terry Cochran will officiate. Family and friends may call from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. on Friday (October 2, 2020) at the funeral home.






Published in The Palladium-Item from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
