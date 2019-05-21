Marlene F. Wirts-Creech



Richmond, IN - Marlene F. Creech 79 of Richmond was born September 20, 193, the third child to Charles J. and Edith F. (Young) Wirts. She died Saturday May 18, 2019 at Heritage House of Richmond.



She attended Baxter Elementary School, Dennis Junior High School and was a 1957 graduate Richmond Senior High School. She graduated from Indiana Business College and later took classes at IVY Tech State College.



She worked for Hodgin and Runyon Furniture Store, Richmond Community Schools 23 years, and as secretary for Earlham Heights Presbyterian Church.



Marlene was a former member of Second Presbyterian Church where she was an Elder, and Hodgin Road Christian Church. She was involved with the local Girl Scouts and served as a former officer of the Richmond Music Boosters. She loved the RHS Band, and was a life-long birder and all around fan of nature.



Her husband of 37 years Virgil Creech Jr. died in 1999, her parents, one brother Norman E. Wirts, one sister Kathleen LoPresti, and two nephews Rick and Tony Lopresti are also deceased.



Survivors include her children Valerie S. Creech and Virgil (III) and daughter-in-law Lisa K. Gibson Creech whom she considered a second daughter; beloved grandchildren Hannah E. (Jasher) Lairson of Indianapolis, Virgil J. Creech (Bri Fowlkes) of Richmond, and Rebekah G. (Colin) Bettner of Fort Leonardwood, Missouri, sister-in-law Libbie Wirts of Alabama, and several nieces and nephews scattered across the nation, whom she adored.



A private "Celebration of Life" service will be held at the convenience of the family, with burial in Earlham Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider volunteering at your local schools, nursing homes or make a donation to the or . Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.stegallberheideorr.com. Published in The Palladium-Item on May 21, 2019