Owens Funeral Home
412 North Harrison Street
Alexandria, IN 46001
(765) 724-4411
Marlene S. (Hartman) Armstrong

Marlene S. (Hartman) Armstrong

Alexandria - 73, passed away unexpectedly in her residence on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.

She was born on August 28, 1945 in Hamilton, Ohio to George and Beulah (Black) Jowdy. Marlene attended College Corner High School. She was a former Connersville resident and had resided in Alexandria since 1999. For 25 years, she owned and operated Marlene's Wallpapering in Liberty, Indiana retiring in 1999. She enjoyed sewing and working with crafts.

Survivors:

Husband-Jack Armstrong-married February 26, 1999

Daughter-Marla Klein-Liberty

2 Sons-Dennis (Nancy) Hartman-Hamilton, Ohio, Darrin "Squeak" Hartman, Liberty

Sister-Elizabeth Jordan in Texas

2 Brothers-Thomas Jowdy in California, Dwight (Sue) Jowdy in South Carolina

3 Grandchildren

1 Great-Grandchild

2 Step-Children-Jerry Armstrong-Austin, Texas, Donna (Bill) Larkin-Alexandria

2 Step-Grandchildren

Several nieces and nephews

She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter-in-law-Kristi Hartman, Step-Son-Gary Armstrong, Mother-in-law-Catherine Armstrong

Friends may call at the Owens Funeral Home, 412 North Harrison Street, Alexandria on Sunday, June 16, 2018 from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Services honoring Marlene's life and legacy will take place on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 12 Noon in the West College Corner United Methodist Church, 89 Church Street, West College Corner, IN 47003 with Pastor Charlotte Barden officiating. Interment will follow in the College Corner Cemetery, College Corner, Indiana. Friends may call at the church after 10 am on Monday prior to the services.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the through the funeral home.

Owens Funeral Home is honored to care for Marlene and serve the Armstrong family.

on-line condolences: www.owensmemorialservices.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on June 15, 2019
