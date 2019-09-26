Services
Tribute Funeral Homes
215 E Washington Street
New Madison, OH 45346
(937) 670-2958
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Celebration of Life
215 E Washington Street
New Madison, OH 45346
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
3:00 PM
Tribute Funeral Homes
215 E Washington Street
New Madison, OH 45346
Marlin D. Young


1933 - 2019
Marlin D. Young Obituary
Marlin D. Young

New Paris, Ohio - Marlin D. Young, 86, of New Paris, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at the Brethren Retirement Community in Greenville, Ohio.

He was born on June 23, 1933, in Johnson County, Indiana to the late Clarence W. and Pina R. (Hundley) Young.

In addition to his parents, Marlin was preceded in death by his brothers, Carl William Young and Merville Aaron Young; and his stepson Lloyd Defibaugh.

Marlin loved people and enjoyed being around them. He was a friendly and outgoing person who enjoyed life. He enjoyed taking long trips with his wife, Dorothy, and their special friends, Bob and Naomi Rank and Clyde and Jane Stump. Marlin spent 34 years working for Cummins Diesel Engines in Columbus, Indiana. Marlin attended a non-denominational church in Eaton, Ohio. Marlin was a happy man who lived a happy life and will be missed by many.

Marlin is survived by his wife, Dorothy E. (Rhoades) Young, whom he married on April 7, 1984; his children, Craig Young of West Covina, California, Michael Young of Phelan, California, LaNice Young of Columbus, Indiana, and Alex Young of Dearborn, Michigan; his 3 grandchildren and his great grandchildren; his stepchildren, Mickie (Duane) Brim of Winchester, Indiana, Marjorie Defibaugh of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Connie Miller of Richmond, Indiana; his 9 step grandchildren; his 20 step great grandchildren; and his 10 step great-great grandchildren.

A celebration of Marlin's life will take place at 3:00 PM on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Tribute Funeral Homes, New Madison Campus with Pastor Gregg Swenson officiating. Burial, with full military honors, will follow in Greenmound Cemetery in New Madison.

Guests may visit with Marlin's family on Thursday, from 2:00 PM until the time of service at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.tributefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Sept. 26, 2019
