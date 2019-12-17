|
Marsha Karnafel
Indianapolis - Gained her wings on December 10, 2019. She was born in Madison, IN on January 29, 1960 to Bobby Dearl Taylor and Ruthann Robertson (Jacoby). Marsha graduated from Columbus East High School in 1978 and went on to receive her degree in Nursing from Indiana University East in 1990.
Marsha had two daughters, Tifani Miller (Justin) and Casey Redmon (Joel) who blessed her with seven grandchildren that were the light of her life. She worked as a Registered Nurse at several Indianapolis area hospitals and hospice facilities over the course of her career. Her main focus in life was helping others, especially those who were unable to help themselves. She would scream from the rafters if she thought your voice was not being heard. Marsha will now be able to take care of all of us from Heaven.
Marsha is survived by her husband, Keith Karnafel, whom she married January 8, 1998, She had finally found her soulmate and the love of her life. Marsha cherished the time that she and Keith spent at home with their two beloved dogs. She also leaves behind her two daughters, seven grandchildren, mother, two sisters; Diana Davidson and Amy Tyler; three brothers, Bryan, Blaine, and Bradley Dickens, as well as many dear friends and family members. She was preceded in death by her father.
Visitation will be Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with a memorial service to follow directly after at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington Street, Indianapolis, IN. www.shirleybrothers.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019