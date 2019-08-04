Services
Adair Funeral Homes - Avalon Chapel
8090 North Northern Avenue
Oro Valley, AZ 85704
(520) 742-7901
Resources
More Obituaries for Marta Webster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marta Jayne (Davis) Webster

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marta Jayne (Davis) Webster Obituary
Marta Jayne (Davis) Webster

Sahuarita, AZ - Marta Jayne (Davis) Webster, 67, of Sahuarita, Arizona passed away suddenly on July 14, 2019 after battling multiple health problems. Born in Greens Fork, Indiana, she graduated from Hagerstown High School and attended Purdue University. After receiving her Radiology Technologist Certification from the University of Virginia, she worked as a Radiation Therapist and Dosimetrist in Norfolk, Virginia and Columbus, Ohio.

As a military spouse, she lived in numerous cities on both the East and West Coast. Following her husband's retirement from the U.S. Navy, they settled in the Tucson area where she worked as a Medical Transcriptionist for the University of Arizona Medical Center.

She was an avid quilter and animal lover. She was especially fond of her cats. She was devoted to her son and husband, and was delighted with the birth of her granddaughter.

She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Commander John R. Webster II, and son, Evan (Eri) Webster, granddaughter, Ai Webster; sisters Judy (Daniel) Montgomery, Patty (Bill) Roth, her brother Steve (Valerie) Davis and ten nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents, Porter and Esther (Martin) Davis of Greens Fork, Indiana.

According to Marta's request, a private ceremony will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family at the family farm in Greens Fork, Indiana.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Adair Funeral Homes - Avalon Chapel
Download Now