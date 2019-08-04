|
|
Marta Jayne (Davis) Webster
Sahuarita, AZ - Marta Jayne (Davis) Webster, 67, of Sahuarita, Arizona passed away suddenly on July 14, 2019 after battling multiple health problems. Born in Greens Fork, Indiana, she graduated from Hagerstown High School and attended Purdue University. After receiving her Radiology Technologist Certification from the University of Virginia, she worked as a Radiation Therapist and Dosimetrist in Norfolk, Virginia and Columbus, Ohio.
As a military spouse, she lived in numerous cities on both the East and West Coast. Following her husband's retirement from the U.S. Navy, they settled in the Tucson area where she worked as a Medical Transcriptionist for the University of Arizona Medical Center.
She was an avid quilter and animal lover. She was especially fond of her cats. She was devoted to her son and husband, and was delighted with the birth of her granddaughter.
She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Commander John R. Webster II, and son, Evan (Eri) Webster, granddaughter, Ai Webster; sisters Judy (Daniel) Montgomery, Patty (Bill) Roth, her brother Steve (Valerie) Davis and ten nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents, Porter and Esther (Martin) Davis of Greens Fork, Indiana.
According to Marta's request, a private ceremony will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family at the family farm in Greens Fork, Indiana.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Aug. 4, 2019