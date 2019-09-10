|
|
Martha A. Shepherd, age 66, of Williamsburg, Indiana passed away on Sunday (September 8, 2019) at Reid Hospital. Martha was born on May 23, 1953 in Richmond, Indiana to Henderson and Addie Anderson Holt. She was a lifetime member of the Oak Park Pentecostals. Martha worked for many years as a clerk at the welfare office. She enjoyed collecting cow figurines and when she was younger enjoyed fixing hair for many friends and church members.
Survivors include sons Mark Shepherd, Oscar Eugene "Gene" Henderson Shepherd and Matthew Allen (Maggie) Shepard; grandchildren Benjamin Shepherd, Cole Matthew Shepherd, Joseph Anthony Lee Shepherd; sisters Wanda Maitlen, Pauline (Luther) Cummins and Linda (Harold) Henwood and several cousins, nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Eugene "Blue" Shepherd and brother Robert Holt.
Services for Martha will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday (September 12, 2019) at Oak Park Pentecostals. Pastor Kevin Arthur will officiate. Burial will immediately follow at Goshen Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. on Thursday (September 12, 2019) at the church. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Martha's name to Oak Park Pentecostals.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Sept. 10, 2019