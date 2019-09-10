Services
Riggle Walterman Mortuary
32 S 11th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-7684
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Oak Park Pentecostals
Service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Oak Park Pentecostals
Burial
Following Services
Goshen Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Shepherd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha A. Shepherd


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha A. Shepherd Obituary
Martha A. Shepherd, age 66, of Williamsburg, Indiana passed away on Sunday (September 8, 2019) at Reid Hospital. Martha was born on May 23, 1953 in Richmond, Indiana to Henderson and Addie Anderson Holt. She was a lifetime member of the Oak Park Pentecostals. Martha worked for many years as a clerk at the welfare office. She enjoyed collecting cow figurines and when she was younger enjoyed fixing hair for many friends and church members.

Survivors include sons Mark Shepherd, Oscar Eugene "Gene" Henderson Shepherd and Matthew Allen (Maggie) Shepard; grandchildren Benjamin Shepherd, Cole Matthew Shepherd, Joseph Anthony Lee Shepherd; sisters Wanda Maitlen, Pauline (Luther) Cummins and Linda (Harold) Henwood and several cousins, nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Eugene "Blue" Shepherd and brother Robert Holt.

Services for Martha will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday (September 12, 2019) at Oak Park Pentecostals. Pastor Kevin Arthur will officiate. Burial will immediately follow at Goshen Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. on Thursday (September 12, 2019) at the church. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Martha's name to Oak Park Pentecostals.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now