|
|
Martha Bevins Pentecost Blevins
Richmond - Martha Bevins Pentecost Blevins, age 89, of Richmond, Indiana, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Friday, August 2, 2019, in the Cottage at Rosebud Village.
Born September 9, 1929, in New Paris, Ohio, to Charles and Gladys Perrin Bevins, Martha lived in Wayne County, Indiana, most of her life. She was a 1949 graduate of Boston High School in Indiana. Martha formerly worked at Belden and volunteered at Reid Hospital and for the American Red Cross. She enjoyed crafting and spending time with her family and friends.
Survivors include her daughters, Linda (Richard) Butler and Brenda (Robert) Stover, both of Richmond; son, Gary R. (Shari) Pentecost of Durham, North Carolina; grandchildren, Michael, Martin, and Marco Hancock; and several great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert C. Blevins, who died June 29, 2011; first husband, Raymond Earl Pentecost, who died December 21, 1993; parents; sister, Lois Fowble; and brothers, Leon and Herbert Bevins.
Visitation for Martha Bevins Pentecost Blevins will be from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Monday, August 5, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m. Monday, August 5, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Rev. James L. Girdley officiating. Entombment will be in the Earlham Memorial Mausoleum.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Boston United Methodist Church, 211 West Main Street, P.O. Box 11, Boston, IN 47324.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Aug. 4, 2019