Community Family Funeral Home - Richmond
101 West Main Street
Richmond, IN 47374
765-983-2040
Martha Elizabeth "Liz" Arnold

Martha Elizabeth "Liz" Arnold Obituary
Martha "Liz" Elizabeth Arnold

Richmond - Liz Arnold, 77, of Richmond, Indiana passed away on October 8, 2019 from a short illness at Forest Park Health Campus, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on September 26, 1942 in Richmond to Virgil and Ruth Lind.

Liz was a life-long resident of Richmond, Indiana. She was a paraprofessional at CR Richardson Elementary School and Hibberd Middle School for many years. She loved spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include her loving husband of 60 years, Billy Jo Arnold of Richmond; son Jeffrey (Laura) Arnold of Richmond; daughters Judy Ann Schick (Bruce Long) of Salida, Colorado, Jennifer Lady (Tom Legear) of Richmond; loving sisters: Judy Lind of Fleming Island, Florida, Becky Miller of Richmond; grandchildren: Ryan Schick (Rachel Dittman) of Texas, Tiffany (Levi) Parsons of Colorado, Brittany (John) Cronin of Colorado, Dylan Arnold, Courtney (Ryan) Tillery of Richmond, Ian (Ellie) Lady of Kentucky, Emma Lady, Aaron Lady of Richmond; great-grandchildren Trey Parsons, Lilly Parsons, Rory Schick, Jaxon Arnold and Hunter Arnold. She also leaves nieces, nephews; Sarah & Joe Schofield and family; Shawn & Shawn Miller and family, Hanna & Jeff Kemp and family and Jacob Miller. She also leaves behind her Bunco Club Women of 49 years.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Community Family Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.communityfamilyfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019
