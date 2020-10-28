1/1
Martha H. Kutche
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martha H. Kutche

Fountain City, IN - Martha Helen Kutche (Strate), age 84 of Fountain City, IN, was called home to be with her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.

She was born February 8,1936 in Richmond, IN, a daughter of the late Harry and Araminta Strate.

The gift of Martha's legacy lives on in her husband of 62 years, Donald, whom they affectionately referred to each other as 'Angel'; five daughters Peggy Woods (Donald), Sandy Vecera, Debbie Gorham (Danny), Starla Davidson (Fraser) and Angela Kutche, one son Gerald Kutche (Sheila Renae), fourteen grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren, Jasper (Sunshine, Michael), Cyla (Edward, Jonathan, Brandon, Mayra), Christine (Keagan, Erica, Chloe, Kinsey), Kenny, Amber (Joanna, Jackson), Monique (Haley), Amanda and Kyle, Tamala and Jason, Precia, Danielle and Kevin, Jessica (Amelia, Evelyn), and very special nieces, nephews and extended family.

Martha was a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ Of Latter Day Saints, walking in an immense faith and love of Christ. She was dearly loved by everyone she met and her light was a beacon of hope to those in need.

She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she inspired and was inspired by. Her passion and spirit flowed through her writing, both in inspirational works as a published author in the Who's Who of Poetry, and in her personal pieces which often reflected the humor and wit that she carried on even to her last days. Martha always had a smile on her face and will be forever remembered for her playfulness, hilarious antics, and deeply humbling compassion that reflects in the beauty of all she beheld and the lives she forever transformed.

The family would like to thank Ambassador Healthcare for their continued, loving care.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior to service, Friday, October 30th, at Community Family Funeral Home, 101 W. Main St, Richmond, IN, 47374. Elder Jeff Baker will be officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Webster Cemetery following services.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.communityfamilyfh.com

Social distancing and masks are required.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Community Family Funeral Home - Richmond
101 West Main Street
Richmond, IN 47374
765-983-2040
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Community Family Funeral Home - Richmond

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved