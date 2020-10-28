Martha H. Kutche
Fountain City, IN - Martha Helen Kutche (Strate), age 84 of Fountain City, IN, was called home to be with her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.
She was born February 8,1936 in Richmond, IN, a daughter of the late Harry and Araminta Strate.
The gift of Martha's legacy lives on in her husband of 62 years, Donald, whom they affectionately referred to each other as 'Angel'; five daughters Peggy Woods (Donald), Sandy Vecera, Debbie Gorham (Danny), Starla Davidson (Fraser) and Angela Kutche, one son Gerald Kutche (Sheila Renae), fourteen grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren, Jasper (Sunshine, Michael), Cyla (Edward, Jonathan, Brandon, Mayra), Christine (Keagan, Erica, Chloe, Kinsey), Kenny, Amber (Joanna, Jackson), Monique (Haley), Amanda and Kyle, Tamala and Jason, Precia, Danielle and Kevin, Jessica (Amelia, Evelyn), and very special nieces, nephews and extended family.
Martha was a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ Of Latter Day Saints, walking in an immense faith and love of Christ. She was dearly loved by everyone she met and her light was a beacon of hope to those in need.
She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she inspired and was inspired by. Her passion and spirit flowed through her writing, both in inspirational works as a published author in the Who's Who of Poetry, and in her personal pieces which often reflected the humor and wit that she carried on even to her last days. Martha always had a smile on her face and will be forever remembered for her playfulness, hilarious antics, and deeply humbling compassion that reflects in the beauty of all she beheld and the lives she forever transformed.
The family would like to thank Ambassador Healthcare for their continued, loving care.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior to service, Friday, October 30th, at Community Family Funeral Home, 101 W. Main St, Richmond, IN, 47374. Elder Jeff Baker will be officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Webster Cemetery following services.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.communityfamilyfh.com
Social distancing and masks are required.