Martha Inez Rose
Martha Inez Rose, age 91, a resident of Indianapolis, Indiana and formerly of Richmond and New Castle, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020 at her residence.
She was born August 10, 1928 in Bethesda, Kentucky, a daughter of the late Marshal Edward and Lula Belle Raines Daniels.
Mrs. Rose was a homemaker and was a graduate of North Eastern High School in Fountain City, Indiana. She loved family activities, crossword puzzles, sewing, building doll houses, bird watching and researching genealogy.
Left to cherish her loving memory include two children, Kathleen Rose of Indianapolis, Indiana and James (wife, Myra) Rose of Davenport, Florida.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Herman Rose and Corbitt Caudill; a daughter, Susan Williams; five sisters, Corda and Ann Tuttle, Jean McPherson, Dorothy Rodgers, Margaret Hostetler; five brothers, Fred and Kenneth Daniels, Bill Duane and Jerry Dawson.
Friends may call from 11:00 a.m., - 1:00 p.m., Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Macer-Hall-Marcum and Moffitt Funeral Home, 600 South Main Street Chapel. Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, June 25, 2020 at South Mound Cemetery. On-line condolences may be made at www.macerhall.com. Macer-Hall-Marcum and Moffitt funeral directors and staff are honored to serve the family of Martha Inez Rose.
Martha Inez Rose, age 91, a resident of Indianapolis, Indiana and formerly of Richmond and New Castle, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020 at her residence.
She was born August 10, 1928 in Bethesda, Kentucky, a daughter of the late Marshal Edward and Lula Belle Raines Daniels.
Mrs. Rose was a homemaker and was a graduate of North Eastern High School in Fountain City, Indiana. She loved family activities, crossword puzzles, sewing, building doll houses, bird watching and researching genealogy.
Left to cherish her loving memory include two children, Kathleen Rose of Indianapolis, Indiana and James (wife, Myra) Rose of Davenport, Florida.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Herman Rose and Corbitt Caudill; a daughter, Susan Williams; five sisters, Corda and Ann Tuttle, Jean McPherson, Dorothy Rodgers, Margaret Hostetler; five brothers, Fred and Kenneth Daniels, Bill Duane and Jerry Dawson.
Friends may call from 11:00 a.m., - 1:00 p.m., Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Macer-Hall-Marcum and Moffitt Funeral Home, 600 South Main Street Chapel. Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, June 25, 2020 at South Mound Cemetery. On-line condolences may be made at www.macerhall.com. Macer-Hall-Marcum and Moffitt funeral directors and staff are honored to serve the family of Martha Inez Rose.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.