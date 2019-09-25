Services
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Liturgy
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Family Church
Martha J. Crouch


1924 - 2019
Martha J. Crouch Obituary
Martha J. Crouch

Richmond - Martha J. Crouch, age 95, of Centerville, died Saturday morning (September 21, 2019) at Reid Health. She was born in Boston, Indiana on January 8, 1924 to Earl C. and Bertha Kilgus Miller and had lived in this area all of her life. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sibling. She was a homemaker, a 1942 graduate of Centerville High School and a member of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish (Holy Family)

Survivors include her children Robert D. Crouch of Centerville, Carolyn (John) Fisher of Novi, Michigan, Martyn E. (Arlene) Crouch of New Haven, Indiana; grandchildren Ericka Pitcher, David Fisher, Mark Fisher, Thomas Crouch, Sarah Bean, Jennifer Griffin, Katharine Crouch, Mara Crouch, Jacob Crouch, Taylor Crouch; 19 great grandchildren. Her husband, Robert L. Crouch, died on June 3, 1991. In addition to her parents, a sister, Pauline Young, brother, Dr. Robert Miller and granddaughter, Betsy Ranson, are also deceased.

Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday (September 28, 2019) at Holy Family Church. Burial will be in Saint Andrew Cemetery. Friends may call on Friday (September 27, 2019) from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Riggle - Waltermann Mortuary
Published in The Palladium-Item on Sept. 25, 2019
