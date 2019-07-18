|
|
Martha Jane Peters
Franklin, Ind. - Martha Jane Peters, age 95, formerly of Richmond, Indiana, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Morning Pointe of Franklin.
Born March 26, 1924, in Richmond, Indiana, to Elmer P. and Marie Bulla Miller, Martha lived her entire life in Wayne and Union County. She was a 1942 graduate of Boston High School. Martha was employed at Second National Bank for many years, where she enjoyed taking care of her customers. As a farmer's daughter and wife, farming was her passion and love. Martha was active in 4-H with her daughters and the Union County Fair and faithfully attended the Indiana State Fair each year. She was a strong patriot who along with her husband, a WWII vet, supported veterans and participated in annual reunions which she continued even after Alfred's death. Martha was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and became increasingly involved after her husband's passing, making new friends and supporting the church in any way that she could. She became everyone's grandma and enjoyed the younger generation. Martha loved having friends and family around her big, kitchen table supporting each other and celebrating life.
Survivors include her daughters, Cynthia "Cindy" (Stephen) Helmich of Greenwood, Indiana, and Jacqueline "Jackie" Ginn of Dayton, Ohio; grandchildren, Carrie (Clark) Schroeder, Amy (Patrick) Milligan, Anastasia Helmich, Chad Ginn (Molly Wilson), and Katie Ginn; five great-grandchildren and one on the way; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Alfred F. Peters, who died March 7, 1988; parents; and sister, Anne Rust.
Visitation for Martha Jane Peters will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 710 North A Street, Richmond, with Father Todd Riebe officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 240 South 6th Street, Richmond, IN 47374; Boys and Girls Clubs of Wayne County, 1717 South L Street, Richmond, IN 47374; or Cope Environmental Center, 1730 Airport Road, Centerville, IN 47330.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on July 18, 2019