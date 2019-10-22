|
Martha Jane Schweizer
Richmond - Martha Jane Schweizer, age 93, of Richmond, Indiana, died Sunday, October 20, 2019, at her home surrounded by family.
Born June 30, 1926, in Darke County, Ohio, to Virgil and Lillian Smith Chambers, Martha lived in this area all of her life. She was a driver for Kenart Photography for over 25 years. Martha always put her family first. She had a love of flowers and her pets. Everyone was always welcome at her home, and she was very generous.
Survivors include her daughter, Stephanie "Stevie Jo" Rinehart (Stan Hileman) of Richmond; son, Alan Lee "Butch" Schweizer of New Paris, Ohio; grandchildren, Chad (Rhonda) Rinehart, Ned Schweizer, Cari (Robbie) Rinehart, and Scott (Mindy) Schweizer; 11 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren with one more on the way; several close nieces and nephews; her dog, Peyton; and many friends and neighbors who looked after her, including Sherry Robertson who was like a daughter to Martha.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Marion J. Schweizer, who died July 15, 2009; parents; daughter-in-law, Donna Schweizer; former son-in-law, Mike Rinehart; sister, Helen Wigger; and brother, Myron Chambers.
Visitation for Martha Jane Schweizer will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Friday, October 25, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. Friday, October 25, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Chaplain Rick Alvey officiating. Entombment will be in the Earlham Memorial Mausoleum.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019