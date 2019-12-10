|
Martha Jean Gable
Hagerstown - Martha Jean Gable, 97, formerly of Hagerstown, died December 4, 2019 in Menlo Park, CA, where she had resided for the past several years. She was born in Losantville on January 2, 1922 to Frank and Flossie McGunnegill. Jean was a 1943 graduate of Ball State. She resided in Saginaw, MI and Kokomo before moving to Menlo Park. She had a long career as an elementary school teacher, having taught in Saginaw, New Castle, Muncie and Kokomo. She was also active in the Methodist Church wherever she lived. Jean and her husband, Vernon, enjoyed traveling extensively throughout the United States. He preceded her in death in 1995. Survivors include 2 sons, Bruce Gable (Elizabeth) of Rockport, MA and Robert Gable (Laura) of Menlo Park, CA; a granddaughter, Isabel; a sister, Rita Hilbert, of Cambridge City and nieces Suzanne, Elaine and Jo Byrum. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Louise and a brother, Max. Visitation will be 12 noon to 2 PM on Monday, December 16, at Culberson Funeral Home, Hagerstown. Graveside services will follow at 2:30 PM in Riverside Cemetery, Losantville. Pastor Brian Mackie will officiate. Online condolences may be left at www.culbersonfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019