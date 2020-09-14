1/1
Martha Jeannette Nance
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martha Jeannette Nance

Richmond - Martha Jeannette Nance, 89, beloved wife of Edgar L. Nance, of Richmond, Indiana, passed away peacefully at Friend's Fellowship Community on Saturday, September 12, 2020.

Jeannette was born to the late Louise Frances (Dyer) Boatright and the late Jones "Jay" Patrick Boatright in Portageville, Missouri on February 22, 1931.

Jeannette is survived by her loving and devoted husband Ed Nance, and daughters Karen Nance and Kimberly (Nance) Mulcahy, grandsons Dakota Reed and Matthew Mulcahy, her sister-in-law Hallie Ernie and many nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by her parents and siblings Kenneth Boatright, Thomas Boatright, Helen (Boatright) Connelly, James Boatright and Joseph Boatright.

Jeannette and Ed were married for 65 years. They lived together in St. Louis until 1970, then relocated to Plymouth, Michigan. Jeannette and Ed moved to Richmond, Indiana in 1988. Jeannette was a loving and caring wife, mother, "Nana", daughter, sister, sister-in-law and aunt. She was a homemaker who worked as a bookkeeper for several years.

No funeral services will be held, however, a memorial service may be held at a later date. Any memorial donations may be made to Sylvan Nook Church of Christ in Richmond, Indiana, where she was a member.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
September 14, 2020
Ed and family,
I'm so very sorry to hear of Jeannette's passing. She was such a sweet lady. I know my family will miss her very much. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you.
Christy Bullock Williams
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved