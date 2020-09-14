Martha Jeannette NanceRichmond - Martha Jeannette Nance, 89, beloved wife of Edgar L. Nance, of Richmond, Indiana, passed away peacefully at Friend's Fellowship Community on Saturday, September 12, 2020.Jeannette was born to the late Louise Frances (Dyer) Boatright and the late Jones "Jay" Patrick Boatright in Portageville, Missouri on February 22, 1931.Jeannette is survived by her loving and devoted husband Ed Nance, and daughters Karen Nance and Kimberly (Nance) Mulcahy, grandsons Dakota Reed and Matthew Mulcahy, her sister-in-law Hallie Ernie and many nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by her parents and siblings Kenneth Boatright, Thomas Boatright, Helen (Boatright) Connelly, James Boatright and Joseph Boatright.Jeannette and Ed were married for 65 years. They lived together in St. Louis until 1970, then relocated to Plymouth, Michigan. Jeannette and Ed moved to Richmond, Indiana in 1988. Jeannette was a loving and caring wife, mother, "Nana", daughter, sister, sister-in-law and aunt. She was a homemaker who worked as a bookkeeper for several years.No funeral services will be held, however, a memorial service may be held at a later date. Any memorial donations may be made to Sylvan Nook Church of Christ in Richmond, Indiana, where she was a member.