|
|
Martha L. Henderson
Richmond - Martha L. Henderson 82 of Liberty passed away September 12, 2019 at Reid Health. She was born September 3, 1937 in Alexandria to James and Helen Gee and lived in the Richmond area most of her life. She retired at the age of 80 from Earlham College where she worked in catering, and was a member of Kirk Little V.F.W Post 1108 Auxiliary.
Survivors include her husband Bob, two children Randy (Angie) Davis, Jennifer Davis (Mark Tuggle), five grandchildren Matt Juday, Amanda Davis, Ryan Davis, Miranda Davis, and Richael Southard, eight great grandchildren Alison Judy, Zander Juday, Madison Winston, Alexis Adams, Justice Mays, Major Biga, Gavin Sullivan, and Emma Sullivan, one brother James Gee, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by one grandson Chad Southard, one great granddaughter Nadia Johnson, the father of her children Bob Davis, her parents, and one brother Rusty Gee.
Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Tuesday September 17, 2019 at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral home with Rev. Ron Chappell and Rev. Martin Holman officiating. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery. Friends may call 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.stegallberheideorr.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Sept. 15, 2019