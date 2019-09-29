Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Central United Methodist Church
1425 East Main Street
Richmond, IN
Martha Louise Brann


1923 - 2019
Martha Louise Brann Obituary
Martha Louise Brann

Richmond, Ind. - Martha Louise Brann, age 96, of Richmond, Indiana, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Reid Health.

Born January 26, 1923, in Cambridge City, Indiana, to Cecil A. and Sadie A. Fink McKee, Martha lived in Richmond most of her life. She was a 1940 graduate of Richmond High School. Martha was a supervisor at International Harvester Corporation during the war from 1941-1946. Afterwards, she enjoyed being a homemaker. Then from 1962-1994, Martha was the office manager for Cate's Auto Service. Martha was a member of Central United Methodist Church, where she voluntarily served as the treasurer for 25 years and was a member of the United Methodist Women. Martha was active in the Richmond Emmaus Community. She was a life-long all-season ticket holder for Richmond High School sports and an avid Cincinnati Reds fan. Martha loved the Lord and her church, family, and community.

Survivors include her daughters, Patricia Sue and Thomas H. Yurysta of Maumee, Ohio, Susan Lynne and Rev. Mark A. Fisher of Kissimmee, Florida, and Sara Jane Brann of Richmond; grandchildren, Sarah and Eric Heschl, Thomas Yurysta and Antonia Ramos-Muniz, Dr. Beth Anne Fisher, and Jonathan Mark and Rachel Fisher; great-grandchildren, Bethany, Jonathan, David, and Olivia Fisher and Beckett Heschl; sister-in-law, Betty McKee of Springfield, Ohio; nephews; cousins; and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Vernon L. Brann, who died February 13, 2004; parents; and brother, Robert W. McKee.

Visitation for Martha Louise Brann will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Central United Methodist Church, 1425 East Main Street, Richmond with her son-in-law, Pastor Mark Fisher, and Pastor Joseph Seger officiating. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Central United Methodist Church, 1425 East Main Street, Richmond, IN 47374.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Sept. 29, 2019
