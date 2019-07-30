Services
Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home - Richmond
222 North 10th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
765/962-9526
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Martha Louise Sigmon


1928 - 2019
Martha Louise Sigmon Obituary
Martha Louise Sigmon

Richmond - Martha Louise Sigmon 91 of Richmond died unexpectedly July 27, 2019 at Reid Health. She was born May 20, 1928 in Union County to John and Marie Gulley Frech and lived here most of her life. Martha formerly worked at Berman's Drug Store, and was a member of the Fellowship Baptist Church.

Survivors include three daughters Ramona (Willie) Wilmot, Marlene (Mark) Ozbun, and Marcia (Bobby) Johnson all of Richmond, five grandchildren Anna Lohmoeller, Juanita Jenkins, Tina Toschlog, Christopher Johnson, and Derek Johnson, eleven great grandchildren, seven great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Her husband Robert Sigmon Jr. died August 28, 2012, her parents, her step-son Larry Sigmon, two brothers Howard and Charles Frech, and one sister Mary Katherine Rubush also precede her in death.

Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Thursday August 1, 2019 at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home, 222 North 10th Street in Richmond, with Rev. Steve Whalen officiating. Burial will be in Richland Cemetery. Friends may call 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Wednesday July 31, 2019 at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.stegallberheideorr.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on July 30, 2019
