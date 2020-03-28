|
|
Martha Mayer Fox Rench Yount
Richmond - The curtain has fallen on the long-playing life of Martha Marie Mayer Fox Rench Yount. The stage was set in Richmond on April 26, 1924 under the production of her parents Herbert J. and Henrietta T. Mayer. Her many roles included:
She and Marne D. Fox were parents to five children: Kathy Fox, Clare Quinn (Jeff), Joanna Fox, Patrick Fox (Sheilah), Roger Fox (Joni.) Martha was affectionately known as Gracious by her grandchildren: J.D. Hapner, Clare Dunn (Nathan), Patrick, Kelly, and Michael Quinn, Richie Martin and Zac Fox (Kelly), Renee, Emma and CJ Fox; and her great-grandchildren Natalie, Anderson, Jamison, and Pierson Dunn; and Patrick H. Quinn. She was predeceased by siblings, Frances Mayer, Herbert J. Mayer, and Clare Dant. Patricia Mayer survives her.
Martha enjoyed many roles outside the family. She was an avid golfer and even documented a hole-in-one! She was 70 when she took to the ski slopes. She enjoyed schussing down the mountains of Utah and Colorado. She enjoyed bowling in the Teachers' bowling league so much that she participated in leagues for decades after she retired from teaching nearly 20 years at Vaile Elementary School.
Never one for idle hands, Martha pursued many hobbies that included painting and stained glass. Her paintings adorn the walls of her children's homes. Her stained-glass designs and lamps are one-of-a-kind pieces. She did not let failing hearing or arthritis interfere with her piano study. (Thank you, Kay.) For many years, Martha outfitted her children, grandchildren and even Barbie dolls with her handmade creations. Plus she knitted, crocheted, and quilted. Not afraid to get her hands dirty, she would garden every summer raising vegetables and flowers. Martha was an active member of Holy Family Catholic Church.
Though the curtain has fallen and the theater is dark, Martha's 95 years on stage leaves much to applaud for all those who were blessed to have played a role in her lifetime production.
Private graveside services were held at the convenience of the family at St. Mary's Cemetery. Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Service is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at stegallberheideorr.com, or you may send a card to her children in care of the mortuary.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020