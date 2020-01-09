Services
Barnes Funeral Homes, Inc.
109 West Main Street
New Paris, OH 45347
(937) 437-4141
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Barnes Funeral Homes, Inc.
109 West Main Street
New Paris, OH 45347
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
5:00 PM
Barnes Funeral Homes, Inc.
109 West Main Street
New Paris, OH 45347
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Wethington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Wethington


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha Wethington Obituary
Martha Wethington

New Paris, Ohio - Martha J. Wethington, 81 of New Paris, OH went to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 5, 2020. Born on February 11, 1938 in New Paris, OH, daughter of the late Seymour Casey & Jennie Elizabeth (Bradshaw) Jones.

Martha married Loren "Joe" Wethington on June 19, 1959. She was a Preble County 4H advisor and enjoyed hanging wall paper for many years. She mostly enjoyed being a Homemaker for family. Member of Go Ministries.

Preceded by Husband: Loren "Joe" Wethington; Daughters: Carol Elizabeth Wethington and Annette J. Wethington; Son: Charles F. Wethington; Brother: Fred Jones; Sister-in-law: Phyllis Jones.

Survivors include Son: Loren "Joe" (Nancy Hudson) Wethington, Jr.; Brother: Charles Jones and Sister-in-law: Ellen Jones; Grandchildren: Kayci Wethington and Lacy (Jeff) Brown; Great Grandchildren: Alonna, Trevin, John, Lena, and Jerayah; Numerous Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and Friends.

Celebration of Life will be held at 5:00 P.M., Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Barnes Funeral Home, 109 W. Main St., New Paris, OH with Pastor Doug Townsend officiating. Family will receive friends from 3:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. on Saturday at the funeral home.

Online condolences at www.barnesfuneralhome.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -