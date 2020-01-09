|
Martha Wethington
New Paris, Ohio - Martha J. Wethington, 81 of New Paris, OH went to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 5, 2020. Born on February 11, 1938 in New Paris, OH, daughter of the late Seymour Casey & Jennie Elizabeth (Bradshaw) Jones.
Martha married Loren "Joe" Wethington on June 19, 1959. She was a Preble County 4H advisor and enjoyed hanging wall paper for many years. She mostly enjoyed being a Homemaker for family. Member of Go Ministries.
Preceded by Husband: Loren "Joe" Wethington; Daughters: Carol Elizabeth Wethington and Annette J. Wethington; Son: Charles F. Wethington; Brother: Fred Jones; Sister-in-law: Phyllis Jones.
Survivors include Son: Loren "Joe" (Nancy Hudson) Wethington, Jr.; Brother: Charles Jones and Sister-in-law: Ellen Jones; Grandchildren: Kayci Wethington and Lacy (Jeff) Brown; Great Grandchildren: Alonna, Trevin, John, Lena, and Jerayah; Numerous Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and Friends.
Celebration of Life will be held at 5:00 P.M., Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Barnes Funeral Home, 109 W. Main St., New Paris, OH with Pastor Doug Townsend officiating. Family will receive friends from 3:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. on Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020