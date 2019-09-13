Services
Riggle Walterman Mortuary
32 S 11th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-7684
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Riggle Walterman Mortuary
32 S 11th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Riggle Walterman Mortuary
32 S 11th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martin Fries
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martin L. Fries


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martin L. Fries Obituary
Martin L. Fries

Richmond - Martin L. "Marty" Fries, age 66, formerly of Richmond, died Monday morning (September 9, 2019) at HealthPark Care Center in Fort Myers, Florida. He was born in Connersville, Indiana on December 18, 1952 to Raymond and June Crouse Fries. He was a graduate of Connersville High School and moved to Richmond in 1976 where he worked as billing supervisor for Richmond Cardiology. He relocated to Florida in 2005 where he worked as a financial advisor for Lee Health. Marty was a caring husband and father and found great satisfaction in his work.

He is survived by his wife, Anita Fries; son Tim Fries of Cape Coral Florida; daughter Megan Fries of Bend Oregon; sister Cathy (Gary) Mullikan of Jacksonville, Florida; 2 nieces and 3 nephews.

Services will be conducted at 12:00 noon on Saturday (September 14, 2019) in Riggle - Waltermann Mortuary. Shawn Crisman will officiate. Burial will be in Dale Cemetery in Connersville. Friends may call on Saturday (September 14, 2019) from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at the funeral home
Published in The Palladium-Item on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now