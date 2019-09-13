|
Martin L. Fries
Richmond - Martin L. "Marty" Fries, age 66, formerly of Richmond, died Monday morning (September 9, 2019) at HealthPark Care Center in Fort Myers, Florida. He was born in Connersville, Indiana on December 18, 1952 to Raymond and June Crouse Fries. He was a graduate of Connersville High School and moved to Richmond in 1976 where he worked as billing supervisor for Richmond Cardiology. He relocated to Florida in 2005 where he worked as a financial advisor for Lee Health. Marty was a caring husband and father and found great satisfaction in his work.
He is survived by his wife, Anita Fries; son Tim Fries of Cape Coral Florida; daughter Megan Fries of Bend Oregon; sister Cathy (Gary) Mullikan of Jacksonville, Florida; 2 nieces and 3 nephews.
Services will be conducted at 12:00 noon on Saturday (September 14, 2019) in Riggle - Waltermann Mortuary. Shawn Crisman will officiate. Burial will be in Dale Cemetery in Connersville. Friends may call on Saturday (September 14, 2019) from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at the funeral home
Published in The Palladium-Item on Sept. 13, 2019