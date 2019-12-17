Services
Martin S. "Marty" McFadden

Richmond - Martin S. "Marty" McFadden, age 84, of Richmond, Indiana, died Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at his home.

Born November 20, 1935, in Richmond, Indiana, to Joseph Knipper and Helen Benham McFadden, Marty was a life-long resident of this community. He owned and operated Marty's Auto Body for many years before retiring. Marty was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church, who loved the Lord and sharing his faith. He also loved his beautiful wife, always telling her he loved her, and the rest of his family. Marty enjoyed country music, writing poetry, and collecting Elvis memorabilia. He was an avid Atlanta Braves fan. Marty was a good, hardworking man, who will be greatly missed.

Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Ruth Ann Wesler McFadden; children, Ronald McFadden of Richmond, Vickie (Bob) Fisher of New Paris, Ohio, Daniel (Briget) McFadden and Deborah (Charley) Day, both of Richmond, and Becky (Johnny) Tipton of Centerville, Indiana; grandchildren, Christina McClure, Joseph Capps, Sara and Adam McFadden, Matthew Day, Dakota and Mackenzie Tipton, and Rodney Fisher; 15 great-grandchildren; sister, Sandy (Don) Algor of California; brother-in-law, Paul (Bonnie) Wesler of Brownsville, Indiana. nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Jackie and Mary; brother, Thomas; and great-granddaughter, Lauren.

Visitation for Martin S. "Marty" McFadden will be from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, December 20, 2019, at Hillcrest Baptist Church, 3469 Hillcrest Road, Richmond, with Pastor Martin Holman officiating. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery.

The family would like to thank all of Marty's caregivers, including his son-in-law, Charley Day.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
