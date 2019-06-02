|
Marvin B. Stough
Richmond - DJ Marv born on October 19, 1945 in Brazil, Indiana to the late Selesta J. (Blake) and Forest W. Stough. DJ Marv was a disc jockey for private parties and played music at the American Legion Post 65 for many years. Marv was known for 50's and 60's oldies music and had a passion for being on the golf course with his Bro Charlie Hostetler.
He is survived by his wife of 29 ½ years, Carol Stough, whom was the love of his life; children Tracie Stough of Plainfield, Indiana, Tara (Bobby) Thompson of Clayton, Indiana and Toney Stough of Clayton, Indiana; Step children Carol Ann (Doug) Cottongim of Centerville, Indiana, Tammy (Jody) Hornung of Fountain City, Indiana, Angela Balthis (Tony Collins) of Miamisburg, Ohio, Dewey and (the late Brittany) Balthis of Richmond, Indiana; 16 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; sister Odena (Ronnie) Houk of Brazil, Indiana; brother in-laws Charles McClure II of Liberty, Indiana and Steve Foust of Richmond. He is preceded in death by his parents, his father and mother in-law Charles and Virginia McClure, sister in-laws Cheryl Foust and Gloria McClure.
Service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Friday (June 7, 2019) at St. Andrew Catholic Church. Deacon Jim Miller will officiate. Burial will immediately follow at Veterans Field of Honor at Earlham Cemetery. Family and Friends may call from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. on Friday (June 7, 2019) at the church. Memorial contributions may be made in DJ Marv's name to St Jude Children's Hospital (262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105).
Published in The Palladium-Item on June 2, 2019