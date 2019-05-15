|
|
Marvin D. Hilbert
Hagerstown - Marvin Dennis Hilbert, 70, a long time Hagerstown resident, died at his home in Temperance, MI on Sunday, May 12, 2019. He was born in Henry County on February 3, 1949 to James and Estella (Thompson) Hilbert and lived most of his life in the Hagerstown area. Marvin served with the US Army in Viet Nam. He was formerly employed by TEDCO and Hagerstown Police Department. Survivors include 3 children, Holli Deglandon (Tom), Kelli Suding (Paul) and Ryan Hilbert (Jessica); 10 grandchildren; 4 siblings, Les Hilbert, Dean Hilbert, Don Hilbert and Judy Haisley; his longtime companion Nancy Barre. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Virgil Hilbert, and his twin brother, Mark Hilbert. Visitation will be 10 AM to 12 :00 PM on Friday, May 17, at Culberson Funeral Home, Hagerstown. Services will follow at 12:00 PM. Pastor Brian Mackie will officiate. Burial will be in Brick Cemetery. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorials be directed to Culberson Funeral Home to help defray expenses. Online condolences may be left at www.culbersonfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on May 15, 2019