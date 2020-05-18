|
|
Marvin D. Wilson
Greens Fork - Marvin D. Wilson, 84, went to Heaven on May 16, from the comfort of his home. He was born October 4, 1935, in Wayne County, Indiana, to Horace and Frances (Fouts) Wilson. He graduated from Greens Fork High School in 1953, and International Barber and Journeyman School of Indianapolis, in 1955. Marvin was an active barber for 64 years, before retiring February 29, 2020, due to health issues. Marvin was a lifelong member of the Sugar Grove Community Church, serving as Elder, Sunday School Teacher, member of the Official Board and Cemetery Treasurer for many years. In 2005 he received the Nettle Creek Good Neighbor and Friend Award. He enjoyed farming and visiting with his many friends. Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Freida (Clifton) Wilson; two daughters, Ona (Greg) Friar of Indianapolis, and Andrea (Jeff) Wysong of Columbia City; seven grandchildren, Natalie Friar, Darren (Emily) Friar, Joel (Jolene) Friar, Emma Friar (fiancé Andrew Chupp), Ethan (Kinsey) Wysong, Thad (Shawna) Wysong, and Bonnie (Adrian) Chupp; two great-granddaughters, Taryn Wysong and Brooklyn Wysong; a sister, Frieda (Dan) Dunlavy; brother-in-law, Rex (Carolyn) Clifton; and, sister-in-law, Fay Ann Martin. In addition to his parents, Marvin was preceded in death by two brothers-in-law, Don Newcomer and Paul Martin. Visitation, with observation of social distancing, will be Saturday, May 23, from 12 noon to 3 p.m., at Sugar Grove Community Church. Private family service and burial will follow. Pastor Adam Rinehart will officiate. Burial will be in Sugar Grove Cemetery. Per Marvin's wishes, memorials may be made to Sugar Grove Cemetery Fund, 6404 Sugar Grove Road, Greens Fork, Indiana 47345. You are encourage to leave condolences and share memories with the family at www.culbersonfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from May 18 to May 19, 2020