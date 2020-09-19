Marvin Green
Mr. Marvin R. Green, 92, of Fountain City, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 17.
He was born on May 8, 1928 in Preble County, Ohio to John and Mamie Houser Green. He was united in marriage to the former Naomi Byrd on September 17, 1946. They were blessed with 4 sons and 1 daughter.
Marvin worked over 30 years at Manville in Richmond before retiring as an inspector. He then worked as a driver for Rodefeld's. Marvin was a faithful member of the Whitewater Christian Church. He was an avid Atlanta Braves fan and enjoyed fishing and woodworking.
Marvin will be missed by his daughter & son-in-law, Nancy & Don Toler; sons & daughters-in-law, George & Pam Green, of Richmond and Scott & Betty Green, of Milton; 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, sister, Elizabeth Johnson and several nieces & nephews.
Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, 2 sons, Douglas Green in 2007 and John Green in 2008; 1 daughter-in-law, Wilma Green in 2012; sisters, Edith and Beulah; brothers, John Jr., Jim, Winifred and Carl.
A funeral ceremony will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 23, at the Smith-McQuiston & Webster Funeral Home, 321 US 27 South, Fountain City. Interment will follow in Goshen Cemetery.
Family and friends may gather for visitation from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 23, at the funeral home.
