Marvin Green
1928 - 2020
Marvin Green

Mr. Marvin R. Green, 92, of Fountain City, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 17.

He was born on May 8, 1928 in Preble County, Ohio to John and Mamie Houser Green. He was united in marriage to the former Naomi Byrd on September 17, 1946. They were blessed with 4 sons and 1 daughter.

Marvin worked over 30 years at Manville in Richmond before retiring as an inspector. He then worked as a driver for Rodefeld's. Marvin was a faithful member of the Whitewater Christian Church. He was an avid Atlanta Braves fan and enjoyed fishing and woodworking.

Marvin will be missed by his daughter & son-in-law, Nancy & Don Toler; sons & daughters-in-law, George & Pam Green, of Richmond and Scott & Betty Green, of Milton; 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, sister, Elizabeth Johnson and several nieces & nephews.

Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, 2 sons, Douglas Green in 2007 and John Green in 2008; 1 daughter-in-law, Wilma Green in 2012; sisters, Edith and Beulah; brothers, John Jr., Jim, Winifred and Carl.

A funeral ceremony will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 23, at the Smith-McQuiston & Webster Funeral Home, 321 US 27 South, Fountain City. Interment will follow in Goshen Cemetery.

Family and friends may gather for visitation from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 23, at the funeral home.

In order to keep everyone safe and healthy, it is requested that visitors wear masks and observe physical distancing guidelines while at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions are encouraged for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or online at www.stjude.org or Help The Animals, 2101 West Main Street, Richmond, IN 47374.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.smithmcquistonwebster.com .




Published in The Palladium-Item from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Smith-McQuiston Funeral Home
SEP
23
Funeral
01:00 PM
Smith-McQuiston Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Smith-McQuiston Funeral Home
321 Us 27 S
Fountain City, IN 47341
(765) 847-2612
