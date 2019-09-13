|
Marvin L. Brown
New Paris, Ohio - Marvin L. Brown, 84 of New Paris, OH died Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Born July 4, 1935 in New Castle, IN son of the late Byron H. & Mary E. (Mikesell) Brown. 1953 Jefferson High School graduate and served in the U.S. Army. Retired 1986 from Eaton Gear in Richmond, IN and custodian at National Trail School. Member New Paris American Legion, New Paris Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite Valley of Dayton and the Antioch Temple of Dayton. Preceded in death by his brother: Jack E. Brown in 1990 and sister: Marilyn Began in 2008. Survived by his wife of 60 years: Linda (Mullins) Brown; daughters & sons-in-law: Julie & Bill Byrd of Tennessee and Jackie & Gary Schmitt of Columbus, OH; grandchildren: Sandra Zunk and Alex Schmitt; sisters: Jo Haisley of Indianapolis, IN; Linda Rockhill, Shirley Cornwell and Betty Fleshman all of Florida. Visitation 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at Barnes Funeral Home 109 W. Main St. New Paris, OH. with funeral service 1:00 PM. Interment Spring Lawn Cemetery in New Paris. Condolences www.barnesfuneralhome.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on Sept. 13, 2019