Marvin Wayne Rhoads
Lynn, IN - Marvin Wayne Rhoads departed this life on March 16, 2019, at the age of 73.
Marvin was born April 15, 1945 at St. Edwards Hospital, New Albany, IN to Melvin Russell Rhoads and Victoria Eunice Rainbolt Rhoads Kendall. Marvin and his family lived in Corydon, IN until December 1957 at which time they moved to Williamsburg, IN.
Marvin spent memory-filled years with the love of his life, Nancy Olive Stevenson Rhoads. They were married August 21, 1965, at the First Church of Christ, Lynn, IN. They were inseparable and often mistaken for newlyweds as they went through their lives together hand in hand meeting the trials and tribulations of life. Those who were close saw a compassion, commitment and spontaneity that fueled a love enduring until the last breath. It was a lesson in what love should be. Not bad for a blind date! To this union was born two sons, Robert Wayne and James Russell.
Marvin was a 1963 graduate of Williamsburg High School. Go Yellow Jackets! After attending Purdue University in West Lafayette, IN for one year he began his work career. During a 40+ year work career he pursued educational courses at The Eastern Indiana Center at Earlham College, Indiana University East, Purdue College of Technology in Richmond and Ball State University in Muncie, IN. To finally fulfill one of his life goals, he received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Management from Indiana Wesleyan University after retirement.
During his work career Marvin was employed at Richmond Gear in Richmond, Borg-Warner and General Motors in Muncie. His entire work career revolved around engineering and designing and manufacturing gears for farm equipment, Indy race cars, NASCAR race cars, drag race cars and transmissions for automobiles and trucks. Also, during his work career, Marvin traveled to nine countries on three continents for work related projects.
The precision required by his occupation fit Marvin's perfectionist personality like a second skin; his middle name should have been EXACTITUDE. His devotion to detail was almost too much for his colleagues, not to mention many others. Nancy's patience was constantly tested by Marvin's compulsion to document, verify and keep records of many issues and situations. He loved math, logic, jumble puzzles and seek and find word puzzles.
Marvin was a proud and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. He was a hardworking man as well as a man of few words, but loved by many. He supported his wife, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren through everything they endeavored to do. All were blessed by his example of commitment to family, work and the unending love he expressed. His family is a direct reflection of his character as he taught them to live their lives with integrity, honesty and to know the value of hard work.
When he and Nancy weren't working on her family's Homestead farm, their favorite pastimes were watching NASCAR racing, Indiana and Purdue basketball, setting on the porch of their cottage by the pond (of course this was in nice weather) and listening to country music.
Survivors include wife Nancy, sons Robert (Amy) of Carmel, IN, James (Tracey) of Anderson, IN, James's daughter Lyn Meriah Rhoads, Lyn' sons, Robert Hunter and Brandon Odin Cedras two step-grandchildren, Haleigh and Harrison Overshiner of Carmel, IN, brother- and sister-in-law Robert and Mary Lou Stevenson, Tipp City, OH, and nieces and nephews.
Marvin was preceded in death by his father, brother Kenneth, infant twin brothers Ralph and Randall, maternal grandparents, Alva and Elsie Rainbolt, paternal grandparents, Wylie and Minnie Rhoads, step-father, John D. Kendall and father and mother-in-law, James and Pauline Stevenson.
In keeping with Marvin's wishes, there will be no public service. Marvin's final service will be a private family ceremony with inurnment at the Economy Cemetery, Economy, Indiana.
Those wishing to honor Marvin's life may send contributions to the Williamsburg Community Center, 8500 N. Centerville Road, Williamsburg, IN 47393 or the Economy Cemetery Association, c/o John B. Cain, 9328 Newman Road, Williamsburg, IN 47393.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Mar. 19, 2019