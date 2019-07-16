Services
Mary A. Baker


1931 - 2019
Mary A. Baker Obituary
Mary A. Baker

Richmond - Mary A. Baker, 88, of Richmond, passed away on Saturday, July 13.

She was born on March 1, 1931 in Randolph County, Indiana to Russell H. and Minerva Anderson Kenworthy.

Mary graduated from Hollansburg High School. She married Jack Baker on August 18, 1949. Mary and Jack operated a dairy farm for many years before taking employment at Belden. Mary was an avid reader.

Mary will be missed by her husband, Jack; sons, Kim Baker and wife, Debra; Jeff Baker; grandchildren, Ryan Baker and wife, Michael, Jason Baker and wife, Denise; Deidre Frech, Kimberly Hunt and husband, Ryan; great-grandchildren, Maddie, Jack, Amber and fiancé, Chris, Charlie, Ella, Chipper, Bailey, Josh Morgan, Hayden and Raegan; great-great-grandchildren, Satie and Leon; brother, Jack Kenworthy; and special family Pam and John Snyder.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, grandson, Brook Baker, three sisters and two brothers.

No public services are planned.

The Smith-McQuiston & Webster Funeral Home, Fountain City, is assisting with arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithmcquistonwebster.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on July 16, 2019
