Mary A. Rohe

Mary A. Rohe Obituary
Richmond - Mary A. (Hopkins) Rohe, age 97, of Richmond passed away Wednesday (April 1, 2020) at Reid Health. Mary was born on July 20, 1922 in Webster, Indiana to Charles and Hallie Hopkins. She enjoyed sewing and gardening. Mary was a member of Richmond Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.

Survivors include children Mark (Pat) Rohe of Richmond and Nancy (Gary) Klemann of Buffalo, NY; grandchildren Kelley (Adam) Shaver of Lockport, NY, Thomas Klemann of Goose Creek, SC, Mary Kristin (David) Wesolowski of Williamsville, NY, Jason (Stacey) Rohe of Williamsburg, IN and Jessica Yount of Webster, IN; brother Russell of Port Charlotte, Florida; great grandchildren Wayne Yount, Alizah Rankin, Estella Rohe, Ella Wesolowski,, Abby Wesolowski and Jake Wesolowski. In addition to her parents Mary is preceded in death by her husband Roderick N. Rohe and sibings Norman, Robert, Lowell, Lloyd, Walter and Virginia.

Arrangements for a memorial graveside service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Mary's name to , 50 E 91st Street, Suite 100 Indianapolis, Indiana 46240.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020
